Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 3 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 3 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,109 ($55.24) per share, for a total transaction of £123.27 ($165.73).

LON SXS opened at GBX 4,166 ($56.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,877 ($25.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,170 ($56.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,641.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.73.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 38.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts predict that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

