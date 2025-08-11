Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £37,600 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.06), for a total value of £37,600 ($50,551.22).

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.22), for a total value of £32,980 ($44,339.88).

On Tuesday, August 5th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.08), for a total value of £30,240 ($40,656.09).

On Monday, August 4th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($5.01), for a total value of £55,950 ($75,221.83).

On Wednesday, July 30th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.77), for a total value of £39,050 ($52,500.67).

On Thursday, July 31st, David John Braben sold 11,800 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.89), for a total value of £42,952 ($57,746.71).

On Tuesday, July 29th, David John Braben sold 12,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.88), for a total value of £46,282.50 ($62,224.39).

On Monday, July 28th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.92), for a total value of £40,260 ($54,127.45).

On Friday, July 25th, David John Braben sold 28,400 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.85), for a total value of £102,524 ($137,838.13).

On Wednesday, July 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.97), for a total value of £33,300 ($44,770.10).

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,333.42).

Frontier Developments Price Performance

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 385.50 ($5.18) on Monday. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The firm has a market cap of £148.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

