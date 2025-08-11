Insider Buying: Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Purchases £2,313.92 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cotton purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £2,313.92 ($3,110.94).

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 228 ($3.07) on Monday. Helical plc has a 1-year low of GBX 167.20 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 247 ($3.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £279.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

