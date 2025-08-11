Beyond Air (XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Beyond Air has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,258.46% and a negative return on equity of 233.96%. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Air

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Air stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 18.07% of Beyond Air worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.