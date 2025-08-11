Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. Harvard Bioscience updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

