Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

