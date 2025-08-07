Potentia Wealth Sells 218 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Potentia Wealth decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in F5 were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in F5 by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in F5 by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in F5 by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.58. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $334.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

