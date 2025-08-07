Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 2.3% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 973,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 655,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $30,683,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $843.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

