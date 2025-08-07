BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $836,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

