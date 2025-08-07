Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director David B. Foss Sells 5,780 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

