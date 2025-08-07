Potentia Wealth Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Potentia Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Potentia Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

