Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MVBF. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mvb Financial

Mvb Financial Stock Performance

Mvb Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $299.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.01. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 75.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 6,989.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.