Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given a $188.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $188.00 price objective on Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

