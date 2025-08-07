Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 40,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,861,370 shares in the company, valued at $196,089,686.10. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

