Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,297 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

