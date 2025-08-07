UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,700,153.00 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,898,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,951. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $1,676,150.84.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60.

On Monday, July 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $1,696,152.64.

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $1,656,149.04.

UWM Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 23.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 437.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

