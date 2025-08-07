Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,938,551.84 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 31,516 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $2,938,551.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,220.76. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,292.60.

On Monday, May 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $5,187,000.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $3,066,757.95.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $130.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

