Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3%

GIS stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

