WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 17,364 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

