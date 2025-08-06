Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
