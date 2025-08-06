Coign Capital Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 503,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 386.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,307,590.40. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.