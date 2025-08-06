Hemington Wealth Management Has $168,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9%

TMUS stock opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $245.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,891 shares in the company, valued at $26,702,552.80. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock valued at $393,849,666. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.