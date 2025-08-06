Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock worth $393,849,666. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

