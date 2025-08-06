Argent Trust Co Invests $216,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

