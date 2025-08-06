ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $37.10 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after acquiring an additional 645,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702,552.80. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock valued at $393,849,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

