Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

