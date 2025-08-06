Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,855 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 27.1%

Shares of DISV opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

