Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.96 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

