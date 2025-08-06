Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VNQ opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

