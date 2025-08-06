Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,163,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 147,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $428.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

