General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Cut by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.