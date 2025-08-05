VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,969 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,329,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 177,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $297.38.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

