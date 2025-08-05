Propel (PRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Propel to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter.

Propel Stock Performance

TSE:PRL opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cormark upgraded Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Propel presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Kinross sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $342,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $359,567.00. Insiders sold 115,493 shares of company stock worth $4,085,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

Featured Stories

