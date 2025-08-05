Leisure Capital Management Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,226,000 after buying an additional 7,571,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,696,000 after buying an additional 6,841,546 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

