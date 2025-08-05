Leisure Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.36 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

