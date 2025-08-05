Leisure Capital Management Acquires 17,932 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

