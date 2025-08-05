Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 27,492 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,587,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 213,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,563,000 after purchasing an additional 753,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,095,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 359,784 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

