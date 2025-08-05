Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 3,148 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 480,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,390 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.