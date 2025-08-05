Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $182.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.