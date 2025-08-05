Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 1,904 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,933 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,262,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,759 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,062,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,783,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

