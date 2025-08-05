Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 665,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 289,228 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.