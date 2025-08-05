Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28,143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 399,351 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

ADBE opened at $338.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.34 and a 200-day moving average of $398.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

