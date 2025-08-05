Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,811,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,144,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.