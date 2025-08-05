Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

