Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $588.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.