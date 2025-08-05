West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,169,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $167,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 283.8% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.91. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $171.19.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

