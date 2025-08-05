American Assets Inc. Makes New $840,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.3% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,078,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

