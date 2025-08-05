Factorial Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

