Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

