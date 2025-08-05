The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $725.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $737.88. The company has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

